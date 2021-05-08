VOTE 2021: Wokingham election results from across the borough

VOTE 2021: The votes have been counted and Wokingham election results are in – the Conservatives maintain their majority on Wokingham Borough Council.

They now have 31 seats in total, after winning Bulmershe & Whitegates from Labour, and retaking the seats of Loddon and Finchampstead South, which had been Conservative seats when last contested in 2016.

The win means that they will remain in control of the council for the next year at least – another 18 seats will be contested in 2022.

However, the Lib Dems made three gains from the Conservatives: Emmbrook, Evedons and Wescott. This consolidates their base in Wokingham town areas, in addition to their control of Earley Town Council.

Labour lost one seat in the form of leader Andy Croy, and came short in Norreys.

None of the other parties standing – the Greens, Women’s Equality or Freedom Alliance – came close to winning any seats.

Council make-up

54 seats in total, 28 needed for a majority

Conservatives 31

Liberal Democrats 18

Labour 3

Independents 2

Wokingham Election Results

Bulmershe and Whitegates

Andy Croy, Labour – 1,443

Sheila Jordan, Lib Dem – 256

Samuel Langlois, Green Party – 186

Fiona Morley, Freedom Alliance – 23

Shahid Younis, Conservatives – 1,489

Rejected – 22

Turnout 48%

Charvil

Sam Akhtar, Conservatives – 728

Martin Alder, Lib Dem – 367

Brian Scott, Labour – 81

Kathy Smith, Green – 55

Rejected – 9

Turnout 52%

Emmbrook

Ullakarin Clark, Conservatives – 1,454

Morag Malvern, Lib Dems – 1,675

Llewelyn Reed-Jones, Labour – 320

Evendons

Daniel Hinton, Conservatives – 1,277

Annette Medhurst, Labour – 299

Ian Shenton, Lib Dems – 1,390

Louise Timlin, Women’s Equality Party – 175

Rejected – 17

Turnout 44%

Finchampstead North

Martyn Foss, Green – 130

Alex Freeney, Labour – 170

Charles Margetts, Conservatives – 1,341

Jordan Montgomery, Liberal Democrat – 283

Rejected – 17

Turnout 45%

Finchampstead South

Mike Eytle, Lib Dem – 454

Rebecca Margetts, Conservatives – 1,188

Grace Tapping, Labour – 172

Rejected – 13

Turnout 39%

Hawkedon

Mark Craske, Labour – 339

Clive Jones, Lib Dems – 1,411

Eileen Kessel, Conservatives – 869

Rejected – 13

Turnout 38%

Hillside

Wes Budd, Lib Dem – 1,354

Pauline Jorgensen, Conservatives – 1,472

Hari Sarasan, Labour – 303

Rejected – 15

Turnout 49%

Hurst

Paula Montie, Labour – 100

Brent Smith, Green – 68

Wayne Smith, Conservatives – 749

Sam Turvey, Lib Dems – 211

Rejected – 3

Turnout 50%

Loddon

Anne Chadwick, Conservatives – 1,377

Majid Nagra, Labour – 689

Beth Rowland, Lib Dem – 741

Eric Towell, Greens – 163

Rejected – 16

Turnout 39%

Maiden Erlegh

Andrew Gray, Labour – 676

Norman Jorgensen, Conservatives – 1,235

Russell Seymour, Greens – 161

Mike Smith, Lib Dem – 931

Rejected – 29

Turnout 45%

Norreys

Jane Ainslie, Lib Dem – 481

Phil Cunnington, Conservatives – 1,610

Nick Fox, Labour – 1,375

Rejected – 23

Turnout 42%

Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe

Martijn Andrea, Lib Dem – 425

Stuart Crainer, Labour – 239

John Halsall, Conservatives – 1,137

Rejected – 12

Turnout 42%

Shinfield South

Chris Johnson, Lib Dem – 1,152

Marcus McDowell, Labour – 359

Jackie Rance, Conservatives – 1,423

Rejected – 19

Turnout 35%

Twyford

Martin Coule, Greens – 124

Lindsay Ferris, Lib Dem – 1,677

Caroline Hill, Labour – 118

Grant Woolner, Conservative – 562

Rejected – 17

Turnout 54%

Wescott

Peter Dennis, Lib Dem – 1,052

Colin Heath, Labour – 288

Julian McGhee-Sumner, Conservative – 1,011

Rejcted – 28

Turnout 43%

Winnersh

Karen Clyde, Freedom Alliance – 91

Bernadette Mitra, Conservatives – 1,002

Allan Murgungi, Labour – 258

Rachelle Shepherd-Dubey, Lib Dem – 1,627

Rejected – 25

Turnout 38%

Wokingham Without

Keith Comber, Lib Dem – 1,005

Pauline Helliar Symons, Conservatives – 1,616

Brent Lees, Labour – 210

Rejected – 12

Turnout 44%