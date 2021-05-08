VOTE 2021: Wokingham election results from across the borough

VOTE 2021: The votes have been counted and Wokingham election results are in – the Conservatives maintain their majority on Wokingham Borough Council.
They now have 31 seats in total, after winning Bulmershe & Whitegates from Labour, and retaking the seats of Loddon and Finchampstead South, which had been Conservative seats when last contested in 2016.
The win means that they will remain in control of the council for the next year at least – another 18 seats will be contested in 2022.
However, the Lib Dems made three gains from the Conservatives: Emmbrook, Evedons and Wescott. This consolidates their base in Wokingham town areas, in addition to their control of Earley Town Council.
Labour lost one seat in the form of leader Andy Croy, and came short in Norreys.
None of the other parties standing – the Greens, Women’s Equality or Freedom Alliance – came close to winning any seats.
Council make-up
54 seats in total, 28 needed for a majority
Conservatives 31
Liberal Democrats 18
Labour 3
Independents 2
Wokingham Election Results
Bulmershe and Whitegates
Andy Croy, Labour – 1,443
Sheila Jordan, Lib Dem – 256
Samuel Langlois, Green Party – 186
Fiona Morley, Freedom Alliance – 23
Shahid Younis, Conservatives – 1,489
Rejected – 22
Turnout 48%
Charvil
Sam Akhtar, Conservatives – 728
Martin Alder, Lib Dem – 367
Brian Scott, Labour – 81
Kathy Smith, Green – 55
Rejected – 9
Turnout 52%
Emmbrook
Ullakarin Clark, Conservatives – 1,454
Morag Malvern, Lib Dems – 1,675
Llewelyn Reed-Jones, Labour – 320
Evendons
Daniel Hinton, Conservatives – 1,277
Annette Medhurst, Labour – 299
Ian Shenton, Lib Dems – 1,390
Louise Timlin, Women’s Equality Party – 175
Rejected – 17
Turnout 44%
Finchampstead North
Martyn Foss, Green – 130
Alex Freeney, Labour – 170
Charles Margetts, Conservatives – 1,341
Jordan Montgomery, Liberal Democrat – 283
Rejected – 17
Turnout 45%
Finchampstead South
Mike Eytle, Lib Dem – 454
Rebecca Margetts, Conservatives – 1,188
Grace Tapping, Labour – 172
Rejected – 13
Turnout 39%
Hawkedon
Mark Craske, Labour – 339
Clive Jones, Lib Dems – 1,411
Eileen Kessel, Conservatives – 869
Rejected – 13
Turnout 38%
Hillside
Wes Budd, Lib Dem – 1,354
Pauline Jorgensen, Conservatives – 1,472
Hari Sarasan, Labour – 303
Rejected – 15
Turnout 49%
Hurst
Paula Montie, Labour – 100
Brent Smith, Green – 68
Wayne Smith, Conservatives – 749
Sam Turvey, Lib Dems – 211
Rejected – 3
Turnout 50%
Loddon
Anne Chadwick, Conservatives – 1,377
Majid Nagra, Labour – 689
Beth Rowland, Lib Dem – 741
Eric Towell, Greens – 163
Rejected – 16
Turnout 39%
Maiden Erlegh
Andrew Gray, Labour – 676
Norman Jorgensen, Conservatives – 1,235
Russell Seymour, Greens – 161
Mike Smith, Lib Dem – 931
Rejected – 29
Turnout 45%
Norreys
Jane Ainslie, Lib Dem – 481
Phil Cunnington, Conservatives – 1,610
Nick Fox, Labour – 1,375
Rejected – 23
Turnout 42%
Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe
Martijn Andrea, Lib Dem – 425
Stuart Crainer, Labour – 239
John Halsall, Conservatives – 1,137
Rejected – 12
Turnout 42%
Shinfield South
Chris Johnson, Lib Dem – 1,152
Marcus McDowell, Labour – 359
Jackie Rance, Conservatives – 1,423
Rejected – 19
Turnout 35%
Twyford
Martin Coule, Greens – 124
Lindsay Ferris, Lib Dem – 1,677
Caroline Hill, Labour – 118
Grant Woolner, Conservative – 562
Rejected – 17
Turnout 54%
Wescott
Peter Dennis, Lib Dem – 1,052
Colin Heath, Labour – 288
Julian McGhee-Sumner, Conservative – 1,011
Rejcted – 28
Turnout 43%
Winnersh
Karen Clyde, Freedom Alliance – 91
Bernadette Mitra, Conservatives – 1,002
Allan Murgungi, Labour – 258
Rachelle Shepherd-Dubey, Lib Dem – 1,627
Rejected – 25
Turnout 38%
Wokingham Without
Keith Comber, Lib Dem – 1,005
Pauline Helliar Symons, Conservatives – 1,616
Brent Lees, Labour – 210
Rejected – 12
Turnout 44%