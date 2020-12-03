Waingels’ mighty Mos help make a difference

HIRSUTE students and staff from a Woodley secondary school have helped make a difference for men’s health.

Last month, sixth formers at Waingels College teamed up with their teachers to grow spectacular taches, or run or walk at least 60km (37 miles).

They were all taking part in the annual Movember challenge. They’ve raised £845, so far, and walked 998km (620 miles). And taken to grooming their new facial fuzzy felt.

A spokesperson for the school said: “It has been a fantastic way to keep spirits high with staff getting competitive about the distances they can do over their weekend downtime.

“Most importantly our focus has been to raise both money and awareness for men’s health issues including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health issues, particularly in men.”

To add to their fundraising total, log on to: uk.movember.com/mospace/14386133