Wokingham.Today

Waingels’ mighty Mos help make a difference

by Phil Creighton0

HIRSUTE students and staff from a Woodley secondary school have helped make a difference for men’s health.

Last month, sixth formers at Waingels College teamed up with their teachers to grow spectacular taches, or run or walk at least 60km (37 miles).

They were all taking part in the annual Movember challenge. They’ve raised £845, so far, and walked 998km (620 miles). And taken to grooming their new facial fuzzy felt.

A spokesperson for the school said: “It has been a fantastic way to keep spirits high with staff getting competitive about the distances they can do over their weekend downtime.

“Most importantly our focus has been to raise both money and awareness for men’s health issues including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health issues, particularly in men.”

To add to their fundraising total, log on to: uk.movember.com/mospace/14386133

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Teddy bears hide in town

Gemma Davidson

London Irish confirm they are considering numerous offers amid takeover talk

Tom Crocker

Call for witnesses after sexual assault on a bus

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.