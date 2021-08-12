Waingles College head wishes students a bright future after GCSE results this morning

THE HEAD at Waingels College is wishing students the “very best for the future” as they celebrate their GCSE results today.

Special mentions went to pupils who achieved an average between grade 9 to 8.

These included Arysha, Jessica, Eleanor, Megan, Ellie B, Vincy, Thomas, Sophie, Teresa, Hadrian, Ellie H, Sadhvi and Amy.

Student Khari gained a strong set of results across all of his subjects, particularly in maths, history and RS where he achieved a grade 8.

And Leah-Louise was congratulated on her outstanding progress and another set of good results.

Principal Tom Bartlett said he is “immensely proud” of all the work and achievements of his students under the difficult circumstances.

He said: “They have shown remarkable maturity and resilience throughout the past two years.

“We are also very proud of and grateful to our staff who have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study.”