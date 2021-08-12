Wokingham.Today

Waingles College head wishes students a bright future after GCSE results this morning

by Laura Scardarella0

THE HEAD at Waingels College is wishing students the “very best for the future” as they celebrate their GCSE results today.

Special mentions went to pupils who achieved an average between grade 9 to 8.

These included Arysha, Jessica, Eleanor, Megan, Ellie B, Vincy, Thomas, Sophie, Teresa, Hadrian, Ellie H, Sadhvi and Amy.

Student Khari gained a strong set of results across all of his subjects, particularly in maths, history and RS where he achieved a grade 8.

And Leah-Louise was congratulated on her outstanding progress and another set of good results.

Principal Tom Bartlett said he is “immensely proud” of all the work and achievements of his students under the difficult circumstances.

He said: “They have shown remarkable maturity and resilience throughout the past two years. 

“We are also very proud of and grateful to our staff who have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study.”

Related posts

Gomes Looks To Royals To Bounce Back Ahead of Blackburn Test

Isaac Farnworth

Wurzels and Jesus Jones among acts at this year’s TwyFest in Twyford

Phil Creighton

VOTE 2021: Meet Laetisia Carter, Labour candidate for Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner

Jess Warren
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.