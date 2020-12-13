Walking in a Windsor wonderland

FORGET a winter wonderland, Debbie McGee is walking in a Windsor fairyland.

The ever-popular Strictly Come Dancing finalist is playing the fairy godmother at the Theatre Royal this Christmas and is determined to bring some festive cheer to families.

She joined the theatre’s production of Cinderella fairly late in the day after US-based actor Britt Ekland had to withdraw, but, she says, she was made to feel welcome not just by the rest of the cast but by the theatre’s team as well.

For Debbie, the magic starts as soon as she gets out of her car and starts the walk through Winsdor’s streets: festive lights and a light show projected on to the castle get her in the mood.

“Every day I drive to work as if I’m in a dream,” she says. “I park my car, and I walk past the castle to go to the theatre. You feel something special.

“When we were rehearsing, I remember the first time I came out when it was dark, and they have projections on the power of the castle. And then they introduced Christmas lights everywhere.

It really is like being in Fairyland. I feel like I’m in the middle of some movie or other. It’s just wonderful. It will be a time I will always remember.”

There’s magic inside the theatre too – but of a different kind.

Every effort is being made to ensure that the theatre is Covid-safe, and while that means no sneaky dressing room parties, it also means that entries are staggered, there are temperature checks, masks worn everywhere … it’s a different panto experience for everyone.

“I am the first person to go on the stage,” Debbie says, recalling the opening show last week, in which she gives the prologue.

“It was an amazing feeling to actually be able to walk out on the stage and see the audience – it was electrifying. It’s felt incredibly special this year.

“As a performer, it’s a weird thing looking out on the audience where 80% are wearing masks, the only ones who aren’t as children under 11.

“When would you ever see that?”

And the script has been adapted to suit these austere times: there’s no shouting out from the audience, but there’s plenty of stomping of feet and clapping of hands.

There are other changes too. Debbie has to look after her own props, there’s hand sanitiser everywhere and even set pieces, such as the hilarious 12 Days of Christmas routine, have been reworked to ensure as few people as possible are touching anything.

“On stage, we still have to socially distance,” Debbie says. “Everybody is in couples too, like in a bubble.

“So the six dancers are all in twos, and when Cinderella and the Prince are singing together they’re at a slight angle so they’re not as close and singing into each other’s eyes.”

There’s also marks on the floor – strips of coloured tape – so that cast members know where to stand, something that Debbie likens to being on television and having to hit their spot.

“Audiences are absolutely loving it, and I’m very proud to be part of this production.”

Debbie is full of praise for her co-stars, which includes Steven Blakeley and Kevin Cruise – “They’ve been doing Windsor for years and are both absolutely brilliant” – and the behind the scenes team.

“I feel like I’ve been part of the Windsor Theatre family from day one,” Debbie says, singling out Jon and Anne-Marie Woodley, the co-directors of the venue. “The people that love the theatre, who made this happen, they deserve so much credit.

“They have worked so hard with a team of people to get this together.

“I can’t tell you the months and hours of work (that has gone into Cinderella). They are on hand every day. They have been incredible and made me feel really welcome.”

Despite all the Covid measures, despite no shouting out and despite the changes to being on stage, Debbie McGee is having a ball with Cinderella.

“It is something very special that we’re doing,” she says. “I’ve performed all my life and all I’ve ever wanted to do was make the audiences happy.

“We’re making people feel good and they can forget about their what’s going on in the world for a couple of hours. It’s incredible.”

Cinderella is at the Theatre Royal Windsor until Sunday, January 10. For more details, or to book tickets call 07453 853888 or log on to www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk