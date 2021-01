A MAN from Waltham St Lawrence has been found not guilty of sexual assault.

Last June, David Mullan, 34 and from Broadmoor Road, had been charged with five counts of rape of a female aged 16 or over, and a count each of sexual assault of a female aged 16 or over, and assault by beating.

Following a four-day trial, held at Reading Crown Court, Mullan was cleared of all charges on December 10, 2020.