Want to avoid internet scams? Just ask Kin

THE PANDEMIC has changed our lives in many ways, not least seeing us become more reliant on the internet.

According to the Office For National Statistics (ONS), in January to February 2020, 76% of adults in Great Britain used internet banking, a massive jump from 30% in 2007.

And 87% of all adults also shopped online within the last 12 months – up from 53% in 2008.

But the worldwide web can still be a mystery to some, with terms like cookies and tabs baffling some, while others will be prone to the ne’er do wells that seek to exploit the unwary.

One Wokingham business says it has found a huge increase in clients wanting help accessing the internet, with scammers using covid as a way to take advantage of others.

With everything from fake covid vaccination emails to phone calls asking about internet speed, getting people to log online and then stealing their details, it’s never been more important to be safe online.

Kin Wan (pictured) launched Ask-Kin to help people buy the right technology and learn how to use it.

He says: “We all need to keep safe when online.

“I’ve been helping people get online safely and learn how to use the technology they have to its full advantage.

“It’s not about being scared when online, it’s just about being aware.”

He feels that by having a knowledge of the latest online threats, risks and trends, people will feel more prepared.

“Remember if something doesn’t feel right, then chances are it isn’t,” he says.

“Listen to your instinct and if in doubt, hang up the phone, or make sure that you don’t click the email.

“The scams are becoming more and more sophisticated so we all need to be as vigilant as possible.”

www.askkin.co.uk