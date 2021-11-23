Want to write to Santa? Here’s his address – and how you can get a reply

IT’S ONE of the most important rituals in the run-up to Christmas: writing to the great man at the North Pole.

And Royal Mail are doing everything they can to ensure that the mail gets through.

Axelle Galera, Royal Mail’s Chief Elf, ensures children’s letters reach Santa at his grotto in Reindeerland in the North Pole.

She said: “Royal Mail plays a very special part in the nation’s Christmas preparations. We are proud that for 58 years, Santa has allowed us to help manage the hundreds of thousands of special letters he receives from boys and girls across the country.

“His special team of elves at Royal Mail especially enjoy taking a peek at what children are asking for as well as helping Santa reply to these special letters.

“Don’t forget to include your full name and address on your letter so Santa can reply to you.”

To ensure Santa receives your letter on time, write to him, using the correct address, on a stamped envelope: Santa/Father Christmas, Santa’s Grotto, Reindeerland XM4 5HQ.

Santa is happy to receive your cards and letters now but because of the very busy Christmas ahead, children should post their letters no later than Friday, December 10.