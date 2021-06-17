Wargrave 2s go top of the table with victory over Eversley 2s in TVCL

WARGRAVE 2s soared to the top of the table as they overcame Eversley 2s by two wickets.



Despite their contrasting positions in the league, with Eversley now bottom of the pile in Thames Valley Division 4A, it was a close contest between the two teams in a high scoring match.

Eversley chose to bat first and made a wonderful start to their innings as the opening pair of Paul Ager and Harry Maxfield proved to be a formidable partnership at the crease.



The Boars had 94 runs on the board before the first wicket came for Wargrave as Ager eventually fell for 54 having just reached his half century.

Wargrave then had to wait another sustained period of time to gain another wicket as Macfield and John Matthews were stubborn in the middle and kept the scoreboard ticking over with a composed batting display.



Maxfield was removed for 73 with Eversley on 168, but the next wicket came in quick succession

as Matthews lost his wicket with just one more run on the total.

Matthew Martin added a valuable score of 35 to the total, but Wargrave began to find some momentum in the field as the wickets started to tumble more frequently after a frustrating start to the innings.



The visitors enjoyed a much improved spell near the end of the innings as they managed to reduce the total with the final five wickets coming in return for just four runs.

Jack Clark and Alex Hands were most clinical with their bowling for Wargrave as they both collected three wickets each as Eversley finished on 231.



With a target of 232 to chase to win the match, Wargrave made a stunning start to their task with the opening pair of Taran Sohi and Luke Taylor.

The partnership managed to total 105 to the score before Taylor was bowled out on 47.



Sohi managed to play an outstanding innings for Wargrave which proved pivotal to the result of the match.



Eversley managed to pick up some wickets in the middle order and had a shot at taking the game when Wargrave were on 190-5.

Alex Sharp finished with three wickets, but Sohi proved too hot to handle as the runs kept coming for the Wargrave batsman who lasted the entire innings in a remarkable performance.



Wargrave wrapped up victory with two wickets to spare after 47.3 overs to go to the top of the table.

Eversley batting: Ager 54, Maxfield 73, Matthews 22, Martin 35, Surrell 0, Sykes 19, Powers 4, West 0, Sharp 1, Saunders 0, Glaze 0

Wargrave bowling: Clark 3-36, Sohi 2-56, Newton 1-76, French 1-24, Hands 3-19

Wargrave batting: T Sohi 104*, Taylor 47, M Sohi 24, Towson 1, Meader 3, Hick 12, Newton 12, Clark 2, French 4, Hands 6, Toffolo dnb

Eversley bowling: West 1-50, Sharp 3-75, Saunders 0-32, Glaze 2-32, Sykes 0-17, Martin 1-11