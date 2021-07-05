Wokingham.Today

Wargrave church plans to be more eco-friendly

by Charlotte King0
Wargrave St. Mary's Church aims to become an eco-friendly venue Picture: Steve Smyth

WARGRAVE may soon have an Eco Church, after the parish’s church council made a pledge to become more sustainable.

Last month, the team at St Mary’s Church Wargrave applied for an Eco Church Award as part of its efforts to improve the planet. It follows on from formally recognising the global climate emergency.

Mike Buckland, Eco Church lead at Wargrave with Knowl Hill church council, said the message to care for the planet can be found throughout the Bible.

“Churches across the land are urged to show they take the climate emergency seriously because it’s a core part of the Christian gospel,” he said.

“It’s not for us to do what we like with the Earth. We want to make it clear that we care for the environment.”

As part of recognising a global climate emergency, the church has also committed to reduce the carbon footprint of its buildings year on year, to work towards the Church of England’s goal of net zero by 2030.

It has pledged to:

  • Use renewable sources for its supply of electricity and gas
  • Improve biodiversity on church land and support nature conservation
  • Minimise use of single use plastic and paper
  • Encourage action against the climate emergency in the wider neighbourhood.

Now, St Mary’s Church Wargrave hopes to become an Eco Church to further solidify its commitment to the planet.

The Award scheme, organised by organisation A Rocha in the UK, recognises churches which care for the environment.

“It’s not about the award, but it’s about the journey we’re on,” Mr Buckland said.

“We want to show we care for the Earth and that we’re doing our best.”

