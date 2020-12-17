Wargrave first GP surgery to give Pfizer Covid-19 vaccinations to community

ON TUESDAY, Wargrave became the first GP surgery in the borough to administer the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

It marks the beginning of community inoculation in the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history.

Dr James Kennedy, who has been with the practice more than 10 years, said he is incredibly optimistic about the process.

“General Practices will get the job done,” he said. “We’ve got registered patient lists – they know us, we’re their first port of call.”

Dr Kennedy believes community connection is key to its success.

Stored at -70°C, the drug is thawed and must be used within five days. The surgery is vaccinating people in groups of five, every five minutes.

The slick operation has been timed, with staff overseeing each phase.

Hannah Copus, head pharmacist at the surgery is leading the drug preparation. The volatile formula is carefully managed at each stage, with quality control checks at each stage, she explained.

Once the nurses draw the drug into a syringe, it is used within one minute.

Dr Jennifer Hey gives Michael the injection Picture: Steve Smyth

“We’re extremely confident in the process,” said Dr Kennedy. “It takes a highly trained group of staff to make it happen.

“It’s not something that can be rushed, which is why you need a good team.”

Bernard and Brenda Gilder, patients of the surgery were both given the jab yesterday.

The couple, who plan to have a quiet Christmas between themselves, said the process was quick and painless.

“I never felt the needle,” Mr Gilder said.

They will return in three weeks for their second injections.

Also vaccinated yesterday was John Abraham.

“It was brilliant,” he said. “For anyone concerned – don’t worry about it.”

Patients are also receiving the Covid-19 vaccinations in Tilehurst.

Over the next few weeks, other GP practices will be joining forces and contacting patients to offer them the vaccination – initially to patients over 80 and frontline health and care workers.

Michael Humphries, of Twyford, said he was delighted to have the Covid-19 vaccine yesterday Picture: Steve Smyth

Yesterday’s milestone marks significant work from practice teams across Berkshire West to quickly plan the vaccination programme, redesign their sites and meet the tough logistical challenges of offering the vaccination.

Dr Abid Irfan, chair of Berkshire West CCG said it has been incredible to see the efforts of GP surgeries and teams across the clinical region, something he is proud of.

He added: “While the vaccine offers our best defence against the virus, it’s important to remember that it doesn’t mean we can start to relax our attention to the hands, face, space regulations.

“I’d urge everyone to continue doing everything they can to comply with the Government’s rules and play their part in helping to keep themselves and their families safe.”

To support the process, Wokingham Volunteer Centre is recruiting vaccine clinic marshals, which will be based at clinics and other community spaces.

Volunteer services manager Helena Badger, said: “There is a huge task facing the NHS to roll out this vaccine and volunteers will be a massive part of enabling this.”

Residents are asked not to contact their GP surgery about the vaccine, so that their practice team can focus on arranging the process and care for all of their registered patients.

Residents will be contacted when it is their turn to receive the vaccine. Priority will go to care home residents and staff, those over 80 and frontline health and social care workers, followed by those over 75, over 70 and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals, then anyone aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk.

The Pfizer vaccination has undergone rigorous scientific assessments trials to guarantee it is safe, effective and of a high quality.

However, it is not recommended for anyone with a history of severe reactions or allergies.

It has yet to be tested on young children and pregnant women, so both are discouraged from having the jab at the moment.

More than 137,000 people have been vaccinated in the UK so far.