Wargrave Five Mile Road Race postponed

THE WARGRAVE File Mile Road Race has been cancelled over financial concerns.

On Sunday, July 18, residents were due to take to the streets to raise money for local and national charities.

Organised by Wargrave Runners, the annual event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, 2021’s run has been postponed, over fears it would incur a financial loss.

“In the end, it was quite an easy decision although one taken reluctantly,” organiser Steve Huyton said. “All the preparations for the race had taken longer than usual, and ultimately we felt we had not left ourselves long enough to promote the race properly.

“We decided it was better to focus on next year’s race instead,” he added.

Before the pandemic, Wargrave Runners would host the event to fundraise for a range of charities, including Thames Valley Air Ambulance and cancer organisations.

In 2019, it raised more than £2,000.

Mr Huyton said the event should return in 2022, with a provisional date of Sunday, June 12.