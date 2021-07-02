Wargrave Sprint Triathlon makes 2021 return

THE RACE was on in Wargrave last weekend as swimmers stepped up for the village’s Sprint Triathlon. On Sunday, June 27,



91 individuals and teams took the plunge on Ferry Lane for the seventh annual sporting event.

The Wargrave Sprint Triathlon on Sunday morning.

They had to complete a 750 metre swim in the River Thames, followed by a 20km (12.5 mile) cycle ride, before finishing the race with a 5km (3.1-mile) run.



Coming in first with a time of 1:08:35 was Andy Morgan, who was shortly followed by James Waite who finished in 1:10:22.

The Wargrave Sprint Triathlon on Sunday morning.

The fastest female competitor was Beverly Johnston with a time of 01:19:32, followed by Faye Bartlett at 01:21:26.



And the quickest team was Team Meglio, finishing in 01:10:04, taking the top spot from Two Henleys and the Hungarian with a time of 01:12:13.

The Wargrave Sprint Triathlon on Sunday morning.

The organisers of the Wargrave Sprint Triathlon said it was a fun morning.



“What a day,” they said on social media. “Congratulations to all our amazing triathletes, and a huge thanks to all the volunteers.”

The Wargrave Sprint Triathlon 2021

Daisy Love supported the event with free breakfast and coffee for the competitors, who were also given a warm up session by Castle Royle.



To see the results in full, visit: www.thewargravetriathlon.org