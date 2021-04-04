Warning after fears cat killer has returned to Wokingham

PET owners are being warned to be on the lookout after a suspected cat killer appears to have returned.

Last month, a cat was found in a field near to their Wokingham home.

It is one of a number of incidents in recent years that follow the modus operandi of the Croydon Cat Killer.

Now a group investigating the incident has warned cat owners to try and their pets indoors at night.

The cat that was found in Wokingham, had disappeared from her home and was later discovered in a field nearby earlier this month.

It had been wearing a yellow reflective collar with a pink heart tag on, which has gone missing.

It was one of three within the region to be found dead in recent weeks, and vets confirmed to The South London Animal Investigation Network (SLAIN) that the injuries were man-made.

After a 2018 incident, the Met Police closed its investigation saying that previous incidents were probably a combination of cats being involved in road traffic accidents, and then foxes interfering with their remains.

This is something that SLAIN dispute, and works with vets to try and ascertain the cause of death.

SLAIN told Wokingham.Today that following the incidents, they and their supporters had been posting leaflets through doors across the borough urging for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious between 8pm on Wednesday, March 10 and 6pm on Thursday, March 11 to come forward.

Boudicca Rising, founder of SLAIN, said: “Three cats have been killed over two nights very close to each other geographically in Yateley, Badshot Lea and Wokingham.

“We continue to investigate incidents like this and our thoughts are with the families of the animals hurt in these incidents.”

If anyone comes across a similar incident, residents are advised to contact both the police and SLAIN on 07957 830490.