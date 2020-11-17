Warning after spate of catalytic converter thefts

MOTORISTS are being asked to stay alert as reports of catalytic converter thefts increase.

According to Thames Valley Police (TVP), a thief can steal a car’s catalytic converter in minutes.

Now, it is asking car owners to take a number of steps to reduce the risk of being targeted.

TVP is encouraging residents to check their vehicles regularly, especially during lockdown when they may be using their cars less.

It is also reminding people that the vehicle alarm is not triggered when the converter is removed, but residents can install tilt sensors to overcome this problem.

The force is also encouraging residents to take extra measures including installing a cage clamp for the converter and parking their cars in locked garages whenever possible.

“Be aware that offenders often wear high visibility vests to make you think they are legitimate,” said a spokesperson for TVP.

“If you see someone acting suspiciously near or under a vehicle, report it to the police straight away.”

The majority of vehicles being targeted are Japanese models from 2002 onwards.

For more information or to report a crime, visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk, call 101, or dial 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, residents can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.