Warning issued over Woodley car park scammer

POLICE are warning people to be on the alert after a conman targeted users of a Woodley car park.
He is said to have approached shoppers as they attempted to pay at ticket machines. He tried to assist them by attempting to take payments with a card reader, saying he was
council staff.
The incident took place on Monday, March 22, in the Crockhamwell Road car park used by people shopping at Waitrose.
In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: “This male is not a member of Council staff, and is believed to be distracting people in an attempt to steal their bank cards and/or cash.
“Council staff will never approach you to request payment.”
They urge shoppers to be on their guard and that if something doesn’t quite add up, to call 999.
They added: “If you have recently been a victim of this scam, please report it by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210120132.”