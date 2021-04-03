Warning issued over Woodley car park scammer

POLICE are warning people to be on the alert after a conman targeted users of a Woodley car park.

He is said to have approached shoppers as they attempted to pay at ticket machines. He tried to assist them by attempting to take payments with a card reader, saying he was

council staff.

The incident took place on Monday, March 22, in the Crockhamwell Road car park used by people shopping at Waitrose.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: “This male is not a member of Council staff, and is believed to be distracting people in an attempt to steal their bank cards and/or cash.

“Council staff will never approach you to request payment.”

The car park in Crockhamwell Road in Woodley

They urge shoppers to be on their guard and that if something doesn’t quite add up, to call 999.

They added: “If you have recently been a victim of this scam, please report it by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210120132.”