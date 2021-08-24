Warning issues over covid vaccine email scam

A WARNING has been issued over a covid vaccine scam.

Action Fraud says it has received more than 700 reports of fake emails, claiming to be from the NHS, about a digital passport that proves people have been vaccinated.

The emails are fake, and link to websites that steal personal and financial information.

Action Fraud says the NHS will never ask for bank account or card details, PINs or banking passwords. Nor will it ask for personal documents such as a driving licence, passport, bills or pay slips.

Vaccination status can be obtained for free through the official NHS app, NHS website, or by calling the NHS on 119.

And vaccines will only be available by the NHS and it, or a GP surgery, will contact patients to arrange doses, free of charge.

Anyone receiving a fraudulent call is told to hang up. Suspicious emails can be forwarded to: report@phishing.gov.uk, while text messages can be reported by forwarding them to 7726.

Any victims of fraud are asked to call Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040 or visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk