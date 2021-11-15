Warning over spate of keyless car thefts across Wokingham area

THAMES VALLEY POLICE are warning there has been an increase in the number of keyless vehicle thefts.

Often, they follow a burglary.

To help try and prevent residents becoming victims of such a burglary, the force is encouraging a number of crime prevention tactics.

They include keeping an electronic car key in a security pouch or metal box to prevent it from being scanned by thieves wnating to open a car to steal.

Other measures include fitting a steering wheel lock, and checking that a vehicle has locked before walking away, in case jamming equipment is being used.

Police advice looking around to see if anyone is loitering – they say if a thief has been spotted, they are likely to move on.

And police also want people to be good neighbours, and look out for others if they are away.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, or report online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk call 101 or, in an emergency, dial 999.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on free phone 0800 555 111.