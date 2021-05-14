Wash and glow: PPP runs free handwashing lesson for Wokingham schools

CHILDREN can be taught the importance of handwashing with a free session in school.

The Public Protection Partnership, which oversees Wokingham, Bracknell Forest and West Berkshire councils, is offering the class.

Using UV light, the activity helps children spot missed areas on their hands, so they know where to focus in future.

The PPP is lending its UV light box and UV responsive cream for the session.

One teacher said: “The children loved this activity and were amazed at how carefully they needed to wash their hands to get rid of the germ’.

“I also used the germ lotion to show how germs can be passed so easily from one child to another, to highlight the importance of washing hands regularly.”

Another said their pupils thought more carefully about their hand-washing after the session.

For more information, visit: publicprotectionpartnership.org.uk