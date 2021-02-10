Waste company proud to be recognised twice at awards ceremony

A waste company says it is proud to have been recognised twice at a prestigious, national awards ceremony.

Collard Group, which has a base in Old Forest Road and a plant in Eversley, was recently named the best Recycling Facility and Independent Operator at the Recycling Awards last month.

The National Recycling Awards, held by MRW, bring together recycling and waste management professionals, to celebrate best practice and innovation in the sector. More than 17 categories

were up for grabs at this year’s event.

Collard Group, which operates throughout the South of England, was also named Operator of the Year.

Robert Collard, founder and managing director, said: “I am so proud that we have won these awards.”

He said they not only recognise the investment the company has made to innovate the waste sector, but also the hard work of its employees.

Judges at the Recycling Awards said Collard Group’s concrete recycling plant was the “stand out winner”, and said the company “has shown growth, been dynamic, adventurous and is making a difference in the industry”.