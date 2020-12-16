Watch it in your PJs, theatre company promises

A PLAY while you wear your PJs – that’s the promise from a theatre company gearing up for a festive show like no other in a festive season that’s like no other.

RABBLE is to perform The Office Nativity, a special live-streamed show from award-winning playwright Anna Wheatley.

And unlike previous performances, the show will be live-streamed so audiences can watch from home, rather than visit the theatre.

Set this year, it looks at the office politics of producing a nativity over Zoom. With wise men and women behind the scenes to make the magic happen, it is bound to be a good piece of festive entertainment.

Toby Davies, the artistic director of RABBLE, says: “This is live theatre, not a Zoom event, and we’re having such a laugh making it.

“After a tough year for everyone, we can’t wait to back up doing what we do best.”

And the company’s executive director, Dani Davies, adds: “Buying tickets is the best way that you can support the arts, so please do book now for this fabulous show”.

There are two performances: 8pm on Friday, December 18, and 6pm on Saturday, December 19. Tickets cost £20 per device.

For more details, or to book, log on to rabbletheatre.com