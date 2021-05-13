Watch movies under the stars in Wokingham

AN OUTDOOR cinema is coming to Wokingham this summer.

Go Cinemas, a Wokingham-based outdoor cinema company, is presenting six open air cinema showings during the summer months.

Back for its fourth year, the showings will be held at Dinton Pastures Country Park, in Hurst, between Friday, July 30 and Saturday, August 28.

Audience members can grab their picnic blankets and popcorn while watching the films in the grounds of Dinton Pastures.

Starting with Back To The Future on July 30 followed by Dirty Dancing on July 31, The Dark Knight will be showing on August 13 along with the Greatest Showman on August 14.

The final weekend includes a chick flick double bill of Mean Girls and 10 Things I Hate About You on Friday, August 27 and finishing with Grease on Saturday, August 28.

The movie nights will begin at 6pm so attendees can enjoy an evening under the stars.

For more details, log on to gocinemas.co.uk