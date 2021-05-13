Wokingham.Today

Watch movies under the stars in Wokingham

by Laura Scardarella0
Picture: Stewart Turkington

AN OUTDOOR cinema is coming to Wokingham this summer.

Go Cinemas, a Wokingham-based outdoor cinema company, is presenting six open air cinema showings during the summer months.

Back for its fourth year, the showings will be held at Dinton Pastures Country Park, in Hurst, between Friday, July 30 and Saturday, August 28.

Audience members can grab their picnic blankets and popcorn while watching the films in the grounds of Dinton Pastures.

Picture: Stewart Turkington

Starting with Back To The Future on July 30 followed by Dirty Dancing on July 31, The Dark Knight will be showing on August 13 along with the Greatest Showman on August 14.

The final weekend includes a chick flick double bill of Mean Girls and 10 Things I Hate About You on Friday, August 27 and finishing with Grease on Saturday, August 28.

The movie nights will begin at 6pm so attendees can enjoy an evening under the stars.

For more details, log on to gocinemas.co.uk

Related posts

PLASTIC-FREE HOME: Washing the Dishes – From Plastic Free Scourers, Brushes and Cloths to Washing Up Liquid and Dishwasher Tablets

David Lamont

Motorcyclist injured in collision at roundabout – police appeal for witnesses

John Wakefield

Wokingham shopper has cream poured over her in unprovoked attack

Kate Nicholson
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.