WATCH: Parents share experience of reporting child sex abuse in hope of encouraging others to come forward

THE MOTHER and father of a girl that was sexually assaulted have shared their family’s experience in the hope of helping others who may need to report a similar crime.

David and Katie, whose names have been changed to protect their daughter’s identity, wanted to share their family’s experiences of the investigation.

Often the investigation into child sex abuse can be extremely challenging for victims and their families.

Detective Constable Rosie Everitt, child abuse investigator, said the first step is a video interview with the child, so that they only have to discuss the detail of the incident once.

In the video below, DC Everitt explained some of the processes that can happen when a case is investigated.

Thames Valley Police said it is committed to investigating child sexual abuse.

A spokesperson said: “We would encourage children, or their parents or carers to please report so that we can help support victims, safeguard them and carry out an investigation.

“Time should be no barrier to reporting and we will always look to investigate.”

Residents that are worried for the safety or wellbeing of a child are encouraged to report it. Anyone in immediate danger should call 999. Reports can also be made to 101 or online through the Thames Valley Police website.