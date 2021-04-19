WATCH WOKINGHAM: Are the times changing?

Adrian Betteridge from Wokingham Active Travel Community Hub (WATCH) writes:

It is said that “change is the new normal”. Wokingham Active Travel Community Hub is advocating change to make Wokingham a great walking and cycling Borough, with journeys on foot or by bike the natural first choice for local travel.

We earnestly believe that the benefits of this will be immense: for the environment, for society and for individuals.

But we don’t under-estimate the challenge.

US Professor John Paul Kotter’s model for change is often used to navigate change of this scale.

The eight sequential steps are:

Create a sense of urgency.

Build a strong coalition.

Form a strategic vision.

Get everyone’s buy-in.

Enable action by removing barriers.

Generate short-term wins.

Sustain acceleration.

Institute change.

Our previous columns have focused on the urgency of this issue, covering the climate, air quality, the health impact of inactivity and the unsustainability of current highways policy.

We sense that this is increasingly understood by the public and politicians.

We are hopeful that Step 2 – a coalition of support – is coming.

In the literature from local politicians seeking our votes next month there is a proliferation of messages about walking and cycling.

The messaging sometimes gets a bit mixed up with “investing in the roads”, but every major party has something to say, and there is even a petition to fix the travesty of provision on the new South Wokingham Distributor Road.

There is some evidence of a structured approach to Steps 4 to 6, with consultation

on a cycling and walking infrastructure plan.

But – hold on – what about Step 3, the strategic vision?

Only by committing to and quantifying a vision for the future can we ever hope to allocate the resources for sustained change.

Could the absence of this vision for Wokingham be the reason we lag behind our peers, both in levels of walking and cycling and the pace of change?

We are encouraged by the support being expressed for active travel in the local elections.

When the dust settles, we look forward to working with the new council on a proper long term vision and resource plan.

You can find more from WATCH at facebook.com/watchwokingham