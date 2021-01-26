WATCH WOKINGHAM: Boosting greener transport across the borough

The first column from Wokingham Active Travel Community Hub (WATCH) aimed at boosting

greener transport. Adrian Betteridge writes…

It’s hard to miss the ‘revolution in walking and cycling’ in the news these days.

Whether to reduce harmful emissions, improve air quality, for mental and physical well-being or just as a more enjoyable way to get around, everyone from government to local community groups are encouraging us to walk and cycle more.

We have a great opportunity in Wokingham.

Like most parts of the UK, we probably use a car for two-thirds of short journeys, even though on our congested roads it’s often as quick to walk as drive when factoring in parking.

Even a five-mile journey is under half an hour of gentle cycling in our generally flat borough.

So what’s stopping us?

One issue is that most people don’t feel it is safe to cycle on our roads, and see the off-road alternatives as equally unattractive. Wokingham is well below national and regional averages for travel by bike, and the proportion of cycling is falling year-on-year.

Similarly, difficulty crossing busy roads and poor pedestrian provision may deter many who might choose to walk.

Emergency

Local plans to address the climate emergency and air quality depend on a many-fold increase in walking and cycling over the next 10 years.

The Council works hard to encourage this, but creating the required high quality safe, direct, continuous and attractive routes is happening very slowly, even though national surveys repeatedly show public support for this.

Making space for walking and cycling needn’t be to the detriment of motorists.

One of the first benefits of more people walking and cycling will be reduced congestion for those who have to drive.

Wokingham Active Travel Community Hub (WATCH) launched in late 2020 as a community group to help make Wokingham a great walking and cycling Borough.

We have over 100 members with new people joining every week via our Facebook page and member group.

We are delighted that Wokingham Today has given us this regular column where we can talk about the challenges, opportunities and how we can make change happen together.

Tell us what you think at: WATCHwokingham@gmail.com.