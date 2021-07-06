Water firm’s commitment to nature

THE ENVIRONMENT is on the agenda for South East Water, which has become the first UK water firm to make a 25-year nature plan.

The supplier is creating a roadmap to help ‘create and maintain’ the resilience of the environment in the future.

Last month, it held two workshops with a range of groups including NGOs, local authorities and housing developers to create a shared vision for the plan.

It will hold smaller workshops with employees and customers between now and November, before publishing the final strategy later this year.

Emma Gooddard, head of environment at South East Water, said: “Water and the environment are intrinsically linked and we recognise that an important part of this is making sure we consider the environmental impact of our operations.

“But for us, it’s about more than just continuing to supply water — we care deeply about the environment and want to protect and enhance it for future generations.”

The plan will be reviewed and updated every five years.