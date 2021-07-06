Wokingham.Today

Water firm’s commitment to nature

by Jess Warren0
nature
Picture: Larisa Koshkina from Pixabay

THE ENVIRONMENT is on the agenda for South East Water, which has become the first UK water firm to make a 25-year nature plan.

The supplier is creating a roadmap to help ‘create and maintain’ the resilience of the environment in the future.

Last month, it held two workshops with a range of groups including NGOs, local authorities and housing developers to create a shared vision for the plan.

It will hold smaller workshops with employees and customers between now and November, before publishing the final strategy later this year.

READ MORE: South East Water gives back with defibrillator gift

Emma Gooddard, head of environment at South East Water, said: “Water and the environment are intrinsically linked and we recognise that an important part of this is making sure we consider the environmental impact of our operations.

“But for us, it’s about more than just continuing to supply water — we care deeply about the environment and want to protect and enhance it for future generations.”

The plan will be reviewed and updated every five years.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

PODCAST: Reading FC gear up for FA Cup showdown with Man Utd

Tom Crocker

Call to help shape Finchampstead’s future

Laura Scardarella

PLASTIC FREE HOME: Residents say recycling plans belong in the bin, but are they right?

David Lamont
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.