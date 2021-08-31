Water goes green – South East Water makes new environmental pledge

SOUTH East Water is going green with its latest environmental pledge.

The provider, which supplies drinking water to customers across Berkshire, has revealed its plans to achieve net carbon zero by 2030.

The eco-friendly routemap revealed earlier this month has come after previous promises to reduce greenhouse emissions by 2025.

David Hinton, CEO of South East Water, said: “Climate change is one of society’s greatest challenges, and it’s something that we’re acutely aware of.

“Protecting the environment we work in and abstract water from is a value that is embedded into the heart of our day-to-day operations.”

The water provider’s new pledge forms part of a 25-year environment strategy, that also includes switching to green energy and using electric vehicles.

Mr Hinton said South East Water will now call on communities in its supply areas to help.

