Water pipe route investigation set to begin in Wokingham

A WATER company has launched an investigation into the best route for a new, strategic water main in Wokingham.

South East Water will carry out ground surveys around the town to help establish where the company can install approximately 1.4km (just under a mile) of pipe.

It is needed, the company says, to maintain water pressure to the area and the work involves digging small holes to help determine the condition of the ground.

The work began on Tuesday, January 4, and will carry on for 10 weeks in Glebelands Road, Warren House Road, Keephatch Road and Wiltshire Road.

A lane closure will be required from Tuesday, March 1, when the work reaches Wiltshire Road. It is expected to last for four days.

Jeremy Dufour, South East Water Project Manager, said “In order to keep everyone safe, we need to close the lane at the junction of Rectory Road and Wiltshire Road.

“We know this is one of the main routes out of Wokingham and we’re very sorry for any disruption this may cause.

“A clearly-signed diversion route, as agreed by the local Highways team, will be in place during this time.”

Once the investigation work completes, South East Water will write to residents to inform them of the chosen route for the new water main, with work starting in the summer.

For details, log on to: southeastwater.co.uk/wokingham