Wokingham.Today

Water pipe route investigation set to begin in Wokingham

by Phil Creighton0
South East Water wants to keep up the pressure in Wokingham

A WATER company has launched an investigation into the best route for a new, strategic water main in Wokingham.

South East Water will carry out ground surveys around the town to help establish where the company can install approximately 1.4km (just under a mile) of pipe.

It is needed, the company says, to maintain water pressure to the area and the work involves digging small holes to help determine the condition of the ground.

The work began on Tuesday, January 4, and will carry on for 10 weeks in Glebelands Road, Warren House Road, Keephatch Road and Wiltshire Road.

A lane closure will be required from Tuesday, March 1, when the work reaches Wiltshire Road. It is expected to last for four days.

Jeremy Dufour, South East Water Project Manager, said “In order to keep everyone safe, we need to close the lane at the junction of Rectory Road and Wiltshire Road.

“We know this is one of the main routes out of Wokingham and we’re very sorry for any disruption this may cause.

“A clearly-signed diversion route, as agreed by the local Highways team, will be in place during this time.”

Once the investigation work completes, South East Water will write to residents to inform them of the chosen route for the new water main, with work starting in the summer.

For details, log on to: southeastwater.co.uk/wokingham

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Wokingham Loves Music: Ten tracks to enjoy

Staff Writer

Reading FC offer refund options to season ticket holders

Andy Preston

IN THE COMMUNITY: ABC TO Read

Guest contributor