Water, water everywhere thanks to University exhibition

FLOODING is the topic of a new exhibition by the University of Reading.

Earlier this month, scientists at the university revealed how to create reliable flood forecasts to support global communities.

It was part of their ‘What happens when there is too much water?’ exhibit at the online Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition 2021.

Now, scientists are hoping to inspire creative poems about water, following their own collaborations with poet Dan Simpson, whose commissioned poem about flooding was performed as part of the exhibit.

The competition will give a public platform for new poems about water and the natural world, with a prize of £100 for the winner.

Professor Hannah Cloke, a hydrologist at the University of Reading leading on the Floods Ahead exhibit, said: “Floods are costly, both economically and emotionally, and they are increasing in frequency and affecting more and more people as a result of climate change.

“An important part of increasing understanding is finding new ways of communicating science to new audiences.

“Combining creative writing with environmental science will allow more people to engage with this important topic.”

Poems can focus on rivers, rain, flooding or water in another natural setting.

Entries can be submitted for the up to Year 9 or Year 10 to 13 categories via the exhibition website before Friday, September 3.

The winner’s poem will be presented at the University’s Climate Education Summit on Wednesday, September 15.

They will be judged by Professor Cloke and professional poet Dan Simpson.

For more information, visit: research.reading.ac.uk/too-much-water