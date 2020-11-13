Waterloo Road closures planned

MOTORISTS in Wokingham are being warned of overnight road closures later this month.

As part of the Eastern Gateway section of the South Wokingham Distributor Road (SWDR) project, Balfour Beatty are installing underground cabling on Waterloo Road between the rail crossing and Locks Farm.

And the road will need to be closed and a diversion route put in place to ensure it can be done safely.

The Eastern Gateway project, which is scheduled to open in 2022, aims to provide improved access to planned housing and reduce congestion within the surrounding area.

The work will be carried out across two overnight periods.

It will commence between Monday, November 16 and Saturday, November 21, and between Moday, November 30 and Thursday, December 3.

The road will be closed between 8pm and 6am, but access to Britton’s Farm and Lock Farms will be maintained at all times.