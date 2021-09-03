Waterside homes on show in Reading this weekend

A READING development will be showcasing a new series of homes this weekend, courtesy of housebuilder St Edward.

It is launching the sixth instalment of apartments at Bankside Gardens, its waterside development on Longwater Avenue.

It has described the homes as ‘London-style living’ and is putting a one-bedroom home on show.

Picture: St Edward

A spokesperson for St Edward said: “No.6 [the development] comprises fantastic hotel-style amenities, a picturesque location and excellent city connections.”

The block includes one- and two-bedroom apartments, designed for open-plan living.

Picture: St Edward

There is also a concierge, co-working studio, cinema and gym.

It is located next to Reading Green Park railway station – expected to open next summer – and Green Park Business Park.

“These new homes are well-suited for those who need to commute all or part of the week,” the spokesperson added.

Picture: St Edward

St Edward is showcasing the new homes, starting at £280,000, on Saturday and Sunday.

Buyers can book an appointment to attend the launch event, or arrange virtual appointments.

For more information, visit: www.banksidegardens.co.uk