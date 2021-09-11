Wave Machine heads up this week’s WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC playlist

GIGS are back, and that’s a good reason to celebrate.

In the print edition of Wokingham.Today, underneath this column, you will see the first gig guide published on these pages since March 2020.

We love championing bands you may not have heard before, and everyone featured in our playlist has a connection to the area. You can hear this week’s selection at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

The playlist is more than just a bunch of tunes. You can join in the discussion at www.facebook.com/groups/wokinghamlovesmusicchat

And if you’re hosting a gig, or preparing to play for one, send an email to events@wokingham.today

The Wave Machine – Doesn’t Matter to Me

One of the highlights of the Wokingham Festival was seeing a packed Wokingham Music Club (WMC) stage audience singing along to the great songs of Angus Trott, aka The Wave Machine.

His songs are inspired by his love of sun and surfing and they have an uplifting feel-good style – www.thewavemachine.co.uk

Michael Burns-Peake – London

Another young talent who appeared on the WMC Stage at the festival and performed a great set of quality songs. Michael is a self-taught guitarist, singer and songwriter from Wokingham, and he has released a five-track EP, Principium, from which this track is taken.

It’s well worth a listen and we look forward to hearing more in the future – www.facebook.com/MichaelBPMusic

Fred’s House – Shut Up and Dance

Silky smooth vocals, quality musicianship and a 70’s West Coast inspired folk/rock sound, this band from Cambridge are a perfect band for a summer festival as they proved at Wokingham Festival – fredshousemusic.co.uk

The Paradox Twin – Wake Vortex

Nominated at the prestigious Progressive Music Awards two years running following the release of their debut album, this Reading-based band is back with a stunning new single – www.theparadoxtwin.com

Wille and the Bandits – Four Million Days

The festival headliner closed the festival in fine style with an exciting blend of rock and roll, funk, soul and roots. We look forward to their new album in 2022 – www.willeandthebandits.com

Edward Naysmith – Live Anymore

Edward is a talented singer-songwriter who performed at the festival and is currently working on a new album being recording in a new recording studio that he built himself – www.facebook.com/EdwardNaysmithOfficial

Kyros – Rumour

A very prolific international band with local connections, who recently completed their summer tour in support of their acclaimed Celexa Dreams album which features this single – www.kyrosmusic.com

The 11 – This Life

They were a late addition to the Wokingham Festival line-up, and what a great addition they were.

They are a straight-up, no-messing, proper honest rock band with feels and melody aplenty – www.facebook.com/the11uk

The Room – The Golden Ones

The Room are an excellent live band with local connections who were invited back to the festival this year after a brilliant performance in 2019 – theroom.band