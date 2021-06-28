Wave the hankies … morris dancing is back!

Hurst Morris People have rediscovered the joy of practising their dancing for real with their fellow dancers and musicians.

It’s more than a year since covid meant the end of face to face dance practices at Hurst Village Hall.

The group’s squire (leader) Karen Ricketts said: “We’re delighted that the rules now mean we can stop remote practices.

“Zoom did a good job keeping us in touch. And our teaching team and musicians did marvels keeping our dances fresh in our minds, as we tried to avoid furniture in our homes.

“But now the rules allow, and thanks to St Nicholas Primary School for letting us use their playground, it’s so good to be practising with each other in real life.

“We still need to keep extra distance between each other and we’ve adapted dances to enable that.” The side is looking forward to when it can be out performing to audiences.

Everyone is welcome to have a go at morris dancing at taster sessions on Thursdays September 23 and 30 at 8pm at Hurst Village Hall, School Road, Hurst RG10 0DR.

Everyone is welcome and no experience is necessary.

The sessions will go ahead providing covid rules in place at the time allow them to do so.