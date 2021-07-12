Waverley pupils get running for Emily

SCHOOL pupils ran the extra mile in memory of their teacher’s daughter last month.

The Key Stage 2 students from Waverley Preparatory School, in Finchampstead, raced for nine laps around the playing field in an effort to raise money for Ataxia UK.

The event was held in memory of Emily Adams, the daughter of Waverley teacher Elaine Adams.

Emily died suddenly last year from ataxia, a disorder that affects coordination, balance and speech. She was just 19.

The school raised more than £1,440 for the charity which will go towards funding for those who are affected by ataxia.

Guy Shore, Waverley’s headteacher, said the loss of Emily was “felt deeply” by the staff, pupils and parents.

He said: “I was immensely proud of the way our pupils demonstrated fantastic determination and stamina to run so far to raise money in memory of Emily.

“The community spirit shown by everyone has been extremely touching and made me feel very humbled to be a head of such incredible, caring young people.”

Emily’s mother, Elaine Adams, who has taught at the School for 15 years, said: “It was a truly heart-warming occasion, and one that my husband Tony and I will never forget.

“Our beautiful daughter, Emily, was passionate about raising awareness of her little-known condition and raising the funds to ensure that research can continue, to eventually find a cure.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/emilyovertherainbow

For more details, log on to waverleyschool.co.uk