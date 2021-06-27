‘We can’t cross the speedway’: warning over speeding in Wokingham lane

WOKINGHAM’S Bell Foundry Lane has become a “speedway”, said residents of Eldridge Park, who are urging the borough council to reduce the speed limit.

Last Tuesday, resident Haley Parker launched an ePetition calling on the council to take action against alleged dangerous driving — out of “fear a child will be [hit] next”.

But Wokingham Borough Council and Thames Valley Police said the road has a good safety record.

According to Ms Parker, despite being a 30mph stretch of road, a lot of motorists travel through Bell Foundry Lane in excess of the limit.

She said drivers are not given enough time to drop down from nearby 60mph and 40mph zones, and feels the speed limit signs are too hidden.

“It’s been frustrating a lot of us,” she said. “In the summer, if we sit with the doors open, we can’t hear each other speak.

“[The cars] are so noisy and at all hours, and it’s getting busier and busier.”

The Wokingham resident said she first complained about alleged speeding two years ago — but nothing has been done.

Now, she and others on the Eldridge Park estate are worried people can no longer safely cross to Cantley Park without traffic lights or “other slowing down” measures in place.

Ms Parker said a number of cats have been killed by motorists.

“On the day I made the petition, a neighbour’s pregnant cat was knocked over and left to die,” she said.

“They were devastated. It’s an accident waiting to happen.”

A spokesperson for Wokingham Borough Council said Bell Foundry Lane is not renowned for dangerous driving.

“We monitor speeds in the area and the average speeds are below the 30mph limit,” they said.

According to Thames Valley Police, there has only been one “slight injury collision” on Bell Foundry Lane in the last five years.

Residents said they are also worried for their children’s safety once Matthews Green primary school opens in 2022.

READ MORE: Bird box stunt highlights A327 speeding concerns in Finchampstead

“There will be a lot more kids walking to and fro,” Ms Parker said. “Most of us are young families already, with young kids who play football in the fields over the road.

“We’re in such a lovely location, but it’s becoming a real concern for us.”

She has now called upon Wokingham Borough Council to make the 30mph road signs more visible, and to consider installing speed bumps in an effort to slow drivers down.

“[The road] is so long and straight and there’s nothing to slow people down,” the resident said. “There’s no give-ways, no islands and no obstacles.”

She also hopes the ePetition will encourage residents in other areas to think about road safety and demand change, too.

“If we can show people really care about this, maybe it will help other areas too,” she added.

“If we all support each other to get these things done, maybe we can get a few more voices heard in other places.”

The borough council spokesperson said it will consider the outcome of the petition once it has closed.

“The council has no enforcement powers with regards to speeding on any road in the borough, as this is the responsibility of Thames Valley Police,” they added.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said the force takes action based on “threat, risk, opportunity or harm”.

“The road has not been subject to a high level of incidents,” they said.

Ms Parker’s ePetition currently has 80 signatures. It needs 1,500 to trigger a debate at the next council meeting.

It is accepting signatures until Monday, September 13.

For more information, visit: www.bit.ly/3gyEPDQ