‘We must learn from game killing mistakes’ says Reading manager Paunovic

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic said his teams need to learn from ‘mistakes in both boxes’ after they were beaten 3-0 at home to Stoke City.

The Royals were beaten for the third consecutive Championship game to cut their lead at the top of the table.

“”I think the game started very well for us and we had opportunities. We have to learn those moments are crucial in the game,” said Paunovic.

“This is a serious league where mistakes in both boxes can kill you. There is a mix of immaturity in some moments and fatigue, accumulation and injuries that we are going through.

“There has been improvement in terms of controlling the game, that’s been huge but we have slipped on the other side. We have a very important break in a good moment for us.

“When changes happen, they aren’t happening organically. We got comfortable with the ball and gave away two goals that haven’t happened to us in the past.”

Defensive errors cost Reading as Stoke capitalised on their mistakes to take the points at the Madejski Stadium.

“The clearance wasn’t appropriate, we also had a chance to fix it and block the shot. It’s on us and we will work on it and we will fix it,” he continued.

“We are always hungry and we want to get back and compete but during the break we have to reflect, find solutions and improvement.”

The Royals were without several key players, including captain Liam Moore, Ovie Ejaria and Yakou Meite. The Serbian boss is hoping that they will be fit to return after the international break.

“They weren’t ready unfortunately and we couldn’t push through the risks it would involve. I think and hope they will be back after the break but we don’t know for certain.”

“Liam is our leader and has helped our team in every aspect and his absence is a big loss for the team. We feel ready whoever steps in and give 100% confidence to those guys.

“In terms of the stats, we were the better team in the games we have lost. We have to look for the balance. The team has had a fantastic evolution in terms of controlling and creating of chances. There is awareness and willingness to improve both sides of the game.”

The Championship now takes a two week break for internationals and Paunovic wants to use it as a time to work with his players to improve their form.

“The players need to rest and take some time away from the game. When we come back we have to be ready. We have to start executing and improving.

“If the injuries continue to happen we will run out of depth. Right now, it’s a question of how quickly we recover our injured players.

“We are going through hard moments for the team. We are playing well, but losing. If you want to win you have to play good football but we have to find the balance.”