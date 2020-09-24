‘We need a loo’: Wokingham Waterside Centre hopes council will answer their call of nature

ANSWERING a call of nature in nature was a question of convenience posed by a member of the Wokingham Waterside Centre.

Jennifer Lissaman appeared at the virtual meeting of Wokingham Borough Council’s executive committee to explain the problems caused by Thames Valley Park’s riverside users when they get caught short.

She explained that while the group had an external disabled toilet, those without access to the special RADAR key used to unlock it were using land next to a campsite at the centre.

“Wokingham Waterside Centre trustees and board members find this unacceptable,” she said, “ and ask that you find a way to provide properly working public toilets in a location appropriate to this sensitive location by the River Thames National Path.”

Responding, Cllr Parry Batth, the executive member for the environment, said that back in 2009, public toilets were replaced with a Local Loo scheme.

“This decision was taken because these toilets were costly to maintain due to regular incidents of vandalism and graffiti,” he said.

“The toilets also attracted anti-social behaviour and were often closed to the public for repairs.”

He felt that this scheme worked well for allowing the public to use a toilet while out and about.

“Due to the size and semi-rural nature of our Borough, it is not practical for the Council to provide public toilet facilities in every location where residents may want to use them,” he added.

“We urge everyone who lives in and visits our Borough to adhere to the laws around public decency and to report any instances where this isn’t happening to the police.”

Ms Lissaman said that the toilet couldn’t cope with demand, and wanted to

“It’s not acceptable for the public to use the grounds as a public toilet,” she added.

Cllr Batth said,” I will be very happy to discuss this further.”