‘We need mass covid jab sites now’ says Wokingham health leader

COVID RATES in Wokingham remain the the highest in Berkshire, and above the national average.

The borough has a weekly rate of infection of 679.5 per 100,000 people, with cases climbing in school children.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health at the borough council, said that cases are falling under two age groups: under 18s and ages 40 to 49.

He said that the older age group were likely parents of the children infected with Covid-19.

Cllr Margetts said that some schools have imposed temporary closures and mass testing in order to control the spread of the virus.

“It’s likely as we head towards the end of term, rates will continue to rise,” he said.

Cllr Margetts then hopes infections rates will fall over the Christmas period.

He welcomed the announcement of more jabs for schoolchildren but said that there is not enough capacity to fulfil this at the moment.

He has been told by the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care System (BOB ICS) that Matthewsgreen Community Centre will be used as a mass vaccination site from Tuesday, January 4.

“We welcome this, but it is still way too slow,” he said. “We need the service now. There are not enough pharmacies or GP surgeries offering booster jabs.”

Cllr Margetts, who is now eligible for his own booster jab, said when booking the slot last week, was told the earliest available appointment was on Wednesday, December 29, at the Broad Street Mall site in Reading.

He said this demonstrates that there are not enough facilities locally to help reidents get their next jab.

“It’s a month-long wait,” he said. “There is not enough capacity in the area, and we have been calling for improvements for months.”

Cllr Margetts also said that research supports having more, smaller sites dotted around the area, so that residents can walk to their jab.

This, he said, would increase vaccine uptake as it would be more convenient for residents.

He said councillors from Berkshire West and Reading have worked with him on a joint letter to BOB ICS calling for improvements.

“We have been told by BOB’s contractor, Oxford Health, that they do not have enough vaccinators for the job,” he added.

Cllr Margetts said he also has “grave concerns” that the vaccine bus has not been touring the area to run pop-up jab sites for the last two months.

With cases rising and jab availability a challenge, Cllr Margetts urged residents to follow all Government advice to help stop the spread o Covid-19.

“Take a lateral flow test before, and after socialising with people,” he said. “Wear a mask if you’re using public transport, and in the shops.”

The councillor said that the unknown at the moment is the omnicron variant of covid. At the moment, scientists are working to understand how it reacts to vaccines.

“We won’t know more about that for another week or so,” he said. “If it is viewed as a significant threat, there will likely be a change in national guidance.”