‘We need to do more for the birds and the trees’

A WOKINGHAM resident is calling for more respect for the people and environment.

Last month, Ralph Tebby said he was disturbed through the night when Vodafone contractors dug up part of the cycle path outside his home.

Mr Tebby said the work, which took place at 1.30am in the morning, should have been dealt with in the daytime.

“It was totally unnecessary,” he said. “It shouldn’t have been done overnight.”

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, the time slot was chosen to minimise disruption on the A road.

Mr Tebby questioned why the work wasn’t organised before the new cycle path was installed.

But Cllr Jorgensen said the council did not know about it until recently.

When the ground was dug up, Mr Tebby said contractors threw the old tarmac into bushes.

He only discovered it on his litter picking patrols for the Adopt A Street.

“It was thrown with such force it damaged the hedging,” he said.

After contractors cleared the dumped surface, Mr Tebby said it looks a lot better, although there is “a large piece” that was missed.

Cllr Jorgensen said the council will inspect the area for any loose tarmac and ask Vodafone to return to remove it if there is any.

A spokesperson for Vodafone apologised to nearby residents and said they are fixing it as soon as possible.

This includes a permanent fix to match the standard of the existing path, Cllr Jorgensen said.