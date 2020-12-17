‘We need to get back to social distancing properly to beat coronavirus’

WE’VE GOT to get back to social distancing properly if we’re to beat the coronavirus – that’s the message from a senior Wokingham Borough councillor.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of Wokingham Borough Council’s ruling executive committee on the day it was announced that Berkshire would go into Tier 3 measures, Cllr Charles Margetts said: “Our case rate is rising, and has been rising rapidly.

“We have to do everything we can to put a stop to that.

“We’re going to be ramping up our fight against Covid-19, targeting the six wards which currently have the highest number of cases.”

He said that he had been in Wokingham on Saturday and saw “some people were not social distancing, not wearing masks.

“I appeal to everybody to follow the government advice – this will only work if we work together and social distancing properly.

“It’s got to go back to how it was in March or April when this first started.”

He urged people with symptoms to get a test straight away, and if asked to socially isolate to do so.

And Cllr Margetts acknowledged that the implications of this would be difficult for both businesses and individuals as we face tier three.

“Some people are very worried for understandable reasons … they’re going to need our support too,” he said.

“We need to pull together to get through this.”