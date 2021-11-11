We should celebrate and protect the Thames

In the last few weeks alone, politics has been moving quickly and it shows no sign of slowing down any time soon.

Tomorrow, COP26 comes to an end, and we can all hope that the G20 – the 20 industrialised countries who generate 80% of the worlds carbon output and greenhouse gases, can reach agreement to keep alive the ambitions of halting global temperature increases to 1.5ºC.

While we have had announcements about divesting global finances from fossil fuel industries, it was disappointing that Poland and Australia were unwilling to commit to reduce their dependence on coal for energy generation.

Brazil signed up to a pledge to end deforestation but showed no willingness to turn their words into actions and offers from the UK Government to help homeowners reduce their own emissions – through heat pumps – are too few, too expensive, and too late.

We must all do what we can to cut carbon out of our lives and deliver the net-zero carbon economy we need.

I was pleased to do my bit to help that commitment last weekend by running the Reading Half Marathon and raising money on behalf of Reading Hydro, our local hydro electric power plant.

By harnessing the power of the River Thames, Reading Hydro is leading the way in clean, green energy. I was proud to support Reading Hydro because as well as showing that hydro electric power really does work, the money they make from selling the electricity goes into their community fund to pay for local low-carbon and sustainability projects.

The River Thames along with her tributaries, the Loddon and the Kennet, was also a focus of my parliamentary work – but for all to unpleasant other reasons. While we seek to reduce our carbon output, we must also strive for cleaner air and water which is why I was disappointed with the Government’s plans to allow water companies to pump raw sewage into our inland waterways and into coastal communities.

It was an easy choice faced by MPs and unfortunately the Government and their MPs chose the wrong answer meaning that not a single river in the UK now meets the high standards we demand.

The Thames is a defining part of our county and we should celebrate and protect it.

Finally, it’s not just the Thames I want to celebrate.

This week, I launched my Best Small Business competition. I want to hear about and champion the hundreds of small businesses in Reading and Woodley who serve our communities with professionalism and diligence.

Nominations for your favourite small business whether a café, florist, pub, corner shop or independent trader of any sort are now open at https://mattroddamp.com/2021-sbs, please let me know which small businesses you love the most.

Results will be out on Friday, December 3.