Week will focus on growing the rural powerhouse

THE COUNTRY Land and Business Association (CLA) has launched its first-ever virtual Rural Powerhouse Week.

With a different theme each day, the event is designed to offer insights from senior government figures, case studies and CLA members.

The CLA represents thousands of landowners, farmers and rural businesses in the South East.

“2021 is set to be an extremely turbulent year,” said Mark Bridgeman, CLA president.

“The UK will leave the jurisdiction of the European Union, the economy will struggle to restart in the face of Covid-19 and the threat of climate change will re-emerge as the dominant global issue of our time.

“Rural Powerhouse Week will help us make sense of it all. We will identify the threats and opportunities ahead, with exclusive insights from senior industry and government figures and analysis from CLA experts.”

The week’s programme will be a mix of live events, recorded podcasts, videos and blogs.

The event runs from Monday, November 23 through to Thursday, November 26.

For more information, visit: www.cla.org.uk/rural-powerhouse-week-2020