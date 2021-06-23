Wellbeing programme will help boost Wokingham’s mental health

TACKLING mental health is the focus of Wokingham Borough Council’s new wellbeing programme launched last week.

The Mindful Health and Wellbeing scheme aims to combat mental struggles through sport and physical activity by alleviating stress and anger.

Delivered by the council’s sport and leisure team, residents can sign onto 10 sessions to try a range of activities including pilates, badminton and table tennis.

According to the borough council, it could help people improve their mood, sleep better, and feel more positive about themselves.

“This is a fantastic programme, with a great initiative in mind,” said Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health and wellbeing and adult services.

“Exercise is one of the best natural ways to reduce stress but taking the first step to look after our mental wellbeing can often be the hardest.”

Residents need a referral from their GP or mental health profession, and must have a mild to moderate mental health condition, to participate in the scheme.

“I highly encourage all Wokingham borough residents to talk to their GP or mental health professional if they would like to be referred and take advantage of the programme,” Cllr Margetts added.

Ten sessions cost £37.60.

For more information, email sport@wokingham.gov.uk or call 0118 974 3728