Wellington College shortlisted for national award

A CROWTHORNE school has been shortlisted for an award for its efforts during the pandemic.

It has been recognised for the award due to the extensive work it has done in the last year to help state schools tackle problems they face due to the pandemic.

Wellington College, on Duke’s Ride, Crowthorne, was put forward for the Tes Independent-State School Partnership Award.

Although it wasn’t a winner – as announced last week due to the extensive work it has carried out over the last year to help state schools tackle the problems they faced due to the pandemic.

The college has been providing pastoral support for schools across Wokingham, Bracknell Forest and other areas.

Sue Parker, Wellington College’s ISSP partnership coordinator, said: “Our partnership work has proved to be so beneficial for so many during the pandemic and our students are selected on the basis that they need extra support for many different reasons and during the pandemic this was even more apparent.

“We provided support to the students and their families with advice and guidance on university applications, sixth form and A-level choices, support for mental health challenges, IT problems and help accessing their online sessions and much more – this has been very rewarding.”

Jon Severs, Tes editor, said: “After a difficult year for all schools, it is an honour to celebrate the Tes Independent School awards, not only to celebrate excellent practice but to ensure that practice is shared far and wide.

“We received an unparalleled number of entries this year, which is testament to the great work all have done during the pandemic and the schools that have been shortlisted should be proud – it’s a remarkable achievement.”

The winner of the award was Bedales School, in Petersfield.

To see the full list of winners from the virtual ceremony, visit isawards.co.uk