Wellington College student wins Diana Award for work with disadvantaged children

A CROWTHRONE-based pupil has been honoured with A Diana Award for supporting disadvantaged children.

Wellington College student, Ishan Kapur, was presented with The Diana Award at a virtual ceremony on Monday, June 28.

The 15-year-old boarder from New Delhi raised £5,000 to give digital devices to underprivileged children in India.

He was honoured for going the extra mile in his work with Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama New Delhi.

Through the campaign, Ishan collected almost 100 laptops and tablets for teachers and students and made sure they had access to internet connection during the national lockdown.

Ishan said it felt “amazing” to win The Diana Award.

He said: “When covid hit, I wanted to do as much as possible to help the pupils at Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama, especially the children in the older years who had missed a whole year of school and had important exams.

“They have been so grateful for the tablets and it has helped them to focus on their studies.’

Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award, added: “We know by receiving this honour students will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens.

“For more than 20 years the award has valued and invested in young people encouraging them to continue to make positive change in their communities.”