Wescott pupils make the most of numbers

wescott

CHILDREN at a Wokingham primary school enjoyed dressing up, maths challenges and puzzles as part of a day devoted to numeracy.

Last Friday, Wescott Infants School in  Goodchild Road , took part  in the NSPCC’s Number Day.

Deputy headteacher Mrs Bate said: “The children and staff at Wescott Infant School thoroughly enjoyed raising money for the NSPCC’s Number Day.

“We dressed up for digits, engaged in a day of fun filled mathematical activities and even raced to complete Buddy’s key challenge where the children worked through the challenge to earn puzzle pieces.”

She added: “The children were particularly excited to complete their puzzles and have Buddy come round each class to celebrate their success.

“It was fantastic to see all the children working together and their thirst for learning.”

wescott

