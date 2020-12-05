Wescott students are helping beat the bullies

PUPILS at a Wokingham school now have a better library, thanks to a donation from a local housebuilder.

David Wilson Homes visited Wescott Infant School recently, where they presented pupils with some new books in recognition of Anti-Bullying Week.

The donation aims to promote diversity and raise awareness of bullying from an early age.

The school, which is close to the housebuilder’s Landmark Square development on Biscoe Way, was delighted to receive the donation of books for its Key Stage One pupils.

Stephanie Holding, Wescott’s headteacher, said: “Anti-bullying week is an important part of our school calendar as it gives us the opportunity to raise the profile of this important topic.

“The children learn about respecting others despite our differences and the importance of treating others as they would like to be treated.

“We teach this topic through a variety of ways including the use of books and stories.

“This kind donation from David Wilson Homes will really benefit all of the children at Wescott and support them with their understanding of this topic.”

Included within the donation were titles from best-selling authors including Roald Dahl and Julia Donaldson, all of which cover the themes associated with the campaign.

Rob Allen, sales director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “Tackling bullying from an early age is important, not only for the victims it affects but to help us create a more well-rounded and inclusive society in the future.

“We hope that by donating books by a number of well-respected children’s authors, children will actively identify and prevent bullying as and when they see it on the playground and in everyday life.

“Anti-Bullying Week is such an important initiative nationwide, that we relish the opportunity to reach out to schools within our community and provide support for such a deserving cause.”