West Brom 1-0 Reading: Royals beaten by Baggies

Reading dropped closer to the relegation zone after Callum Robinson’s second-half goal saw them defeated against West Bromwich Albion.

The Royals put up a resilient test for the Baggies to try and break down, but weren’t able to impose an attacking threat on many occasions.

Their resolve was eventually broken just after an hour, and Robinson’s goal proved to be the only goal of the game.

Reading are in 20th position in the Championship, just two points above the relegation zone after Peterborough United’s win over Millwall.

Veljko Paunovic made three changes from Reading’s draw last weekend at home to Hull City.

John Swift, Danny Drinkwater and Andy Yiadom joined a long list of senior injuries, which meant Liam Moore, Tyrell Ashcroft and Dejan Tetek made their way into the starting eleven.

Meanwhile, Felipe Araruna and Junior Hoilett returned to be named among the substitutes.

The odds were stacked against the Royals who haven’t recorded an away victory at the Hawthorns for 33 years, and were up against the only team in the Championship with an unbeaten home record still intact.

West Brom won the first corner of the game with two minutes on the clock when Jayson Molumby found Darnell Furlong with a precise crossfield ball, but Reading stayed organised to prevent falling behind early on.

Alex Mowatt had the first shot of the match, and he stung the gloves of Luke Southwood with a powerful drive from 30 yards that was palmed behind.

The Baggies’ early pressure saw Callum Robinson come close when he tried to break free of Moore but headed off target.

The Reading skipper then had to make amends for his own error when he let the ball bounce to allow Jordan Hugill a run at goal, but he recovered to take the ball from the forward.

Southwood then had to spare the blushes of Tom Holmes when his loose touch let Robinson through on goal, but the Royals keeper made a superb save.

Alen Halilovic picked up the first booking of the match from preventing the hosts from taking a quick free-kick as the Royals continued to weather a constant barrage of pressure from West Brom.

More accustomed to doing damage in the opponent’s box, but Andy Carroll came to the rescue in his team’s box to prevent Robinson from breaking the deadlock.

Carroll first hooked a dangerous corner away from goal, and managed to untangle himself from the net to make a crucial block on the line to prevent Robinson’s effort from hitting the net.

Reading created their first and only chance of the half in the 44th minute when Halilovic released Tom Dele-Bashiru with a through ball, but after a promising drive at goal, he shanked a shot out for a throw in.

The Baggies continued their front foot approach in the second-half and caused more problems when Taylor Gardner-Hickman flashed the ball across the face of the Reading six-yard box but to no avail.

The hosts were finally rewarded just after the hour mark for their attacking persistence when Robinson pounced from close range.

West Brom worked the ball smartly down the left before a low cross found the feet of Robinson and his shot looped up and kissed the bottom of the crossbar before it crossed the line.

Tetek was next to go in the book but was replaced moments later with Paunovic opting for an attacking change by putting Junior Hoilett into the mix.

Moore had a scare when he sliced a clearance that almost dropped into his own net, but to his and his teammates’ relief, it fell wide.

Paunovic turned to George Puscas to try and get the Royals back in the match, with another positive move as he replaced Moore.

Southwood got his glove to Robinson’s goal bound effort to make another pivotal save to prevent his team from going further behind.

Reading couldn’t create a chance to find an equaliser and were defeated for the 11th time in the league this season.

Reading are back at home next Saturday when they host Luton Town in a game that marks the 150th anniversary of the club.

West Brom: Johnstone, Livermore, Bartley, Garner-Hickman, Furlong, Molumby, Mowatt, Reach, Robinson, Grant, Hugill

Subs: Button, Tulloch, Taylor, Ingram, Ashworth, Fellows, Cleary

Reading: Southwood, Rahman, Holmes, Moore (c), Dann, Ashcroft, Laurent, Tetek, Dele-Bashiru, Halilovic, Carroll

Subs: Rafael, Araruna, Bristow, Osorio, Camara, Hoilett, Puscas

Goals: Robinson 62′