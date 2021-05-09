Wokingham.Today

West End heads into the woods

West End

STEP into the woods for an outdoor West End show this summer.

The Wonderment Group have announced West End In The Woods, an outdoor concert and dining experience, will make its way to Wasing Park Estate, Berkshire, from Friday, June 4 to Saturday, June 5.

After Covid-19 made an impact on theatres, the show aims to bring a part of the West End to Berkshire for a special outdoor experience.

The evening will include a three-course dinner followed by a musical concert on the estate’s Woodland Amphitheatre stage.

Audience members can purchase show only tickets for £60 per person, or table packages for up to six people start from £780.00.

Guests will enjoy an evening featuring songs from Into the Woods, Lion King, We Will Rock You, Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Chicago, Wicked and more.

A track and trace system, temperature checks and sanitising stations will be adhered to, following government guidelines.

For more information, visit westendinthewoods.com

