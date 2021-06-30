West Oak enjoys hits from Elvis in summer party

GARDEN parties are back on the agenda at West Oak Care Home, in Wokingham.

Earlier this month, residents enjoyed live music, singing and chair dancing in the garden as the sun came out.

Regular entertainer Gary Roman visited the Murray Road home to serenade residents with some of their favourites, including hits from Elvis, Cliff Richard and John Denver.

Geoffrey Honour, senior general manager at the care home, said: “In these unprecedented times, ensuring residents feel engaged and connected within our local community is more important than ever. Our residents really enjoyed the live music.

“We provide a wide range of physical, mental and spiritual activities at West Oak as part of the life enrichment programme for residents, and this one was very popular.”