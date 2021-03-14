WESTMINSTER DIARY: ‘Real-terms pay cut to nurses is a kick in the teeth’

Budget day is always an important day in the political calendar. We learn what the Government’s priorities will be for the year ahead.

Normally the chamber of the House of Commons would be full of jostling MPs all seeking to put on record the needs of their constituents and constituencies.

This week was very different.

With covid restrictions preventing the usual workings of the House of Commons and almost all of the budget details pre-released to the Sunday papers, there was few real surprises in this budget and even less to be jubilant about.

The continuation of furlough schemes until the end of September is a reminder that while we may have a roadmap to restarting the economy, it will take time once we leave lockdown for businesses to recover.

The additional support is, of course, to be welcomed but the support that remains missing is that for the self-employed and those running their own limited companies or those who still don’t have the required number of years trading history to access help.

It was a huge oversight that offers little help for those who are already struggling and have little recourse to other support.

Equally disappointing was the small print detail which emerged in the days after the budget.

It exposed that the ballooning cost of the Test and Trace system which will now have cost tax-payers an eye-watering £37billion and despite the cost is still plagued with problems.

But most worrying of all was that the budget seeks to renege on a multi-year pay deal for NHS staff offering instead just 1% increase – which is about £3.50 a week for a qualified nurse.

Covid-19 has had an impact on every aspect of our life and it has had a massive toll on our public finances. Yet, had it not been for NHS staff going above and beyond to keep us safe and care for those most in need, the death toll would be greater and more families would have experienced heartache and tragedy.

To choose now, while we are still in the pandemic, to half the pay award to these staff which essentially is a real-terms pay cut, is a kick in the teeth to those who served tirelessly on the front line during this dreadful crisis.

The Government still has time to do the right thing. The Chancellor still has time to go back to the previously agreed pay settlement and deliver on the promises he and the Prime Minister made.

There is still time to give our NHS staff the pay-rise they have undoubtedly earned. He can make sure this budget prioritises our NHS.

Honestly, it’s the least we can do.

Matt Rodda is the MP for Reading East